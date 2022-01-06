Vance Thompson Vision: Vuity eye drops

If you are of “a certain age” then pay close attention to what I am about to say: You might be able to stop the seemingly endless search for a pair of readers because there just might be a new solution for you. It’s just one drop in each eye every day and you could be seeing clearly up close–without those readers.

Contact your local eye doctor to learn more about Vuity. And, if you are considering vision correction surgery, look no further than Vance Thompson Vision. You will be greeted with excellence from the moment you walk in the doors. If you’d like to schedule a consultation with any one of the experts at Vance Thompson Vision to talk about which vision correction option is the best option for you, give them a call in Sioux Falls at 605-361-EYES that’s 3937. You can also find out more by visiting vancethompsonvision.com.