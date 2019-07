Minimally invasive glaucoma surgery uses microscopic equipment and tiny incisions to treat glaucoma. MIGS procedures have been designed to be safer and speed recovery. When it comes to MIGS there are different options. Doctors at Vance Thompson Vision use their expertise to determine what’s best for their patients when it comes to treating glaucoma.

