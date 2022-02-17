If you wear glasses or contacts, it’s hard to imagine waking up in the morning and seeing the time on the alarm clock without your glasses.



Yet, LASIK vision correction can have you doing that and driving a car, watching a movie, or enjoying sports like swimming and tennis without glasses or contact lenses.

And because many people have been wearing glasses since childhood, Vance Thompson Vision knows how hard it may be to imagine yourself without glasses. Yet, as Ashley Thompson recently found out while talking to Dr. John Berdahl, Vance Thomson Vision is in the business of making such dreams come true.

Behind the scenes: Dr. John Berdahl sits down with Ashley Thompson to explain the latest in LASIK

You will be greeted with excellence from the moment you walk in the doors at Vance Thompson Vision.



If you’d like to schedule a consultation with any one of the experts at Vance Thompson Vision to talk about which vision correction surgery is the best option for you, give them a call in Sioux Falls at 605-361-EYES or 3937.



You can also find out more by visiting vancethompsonvision.com. Vance Thompson Vision is changing lives by creating vision.

Learn more about Vance Thompson Vision’s cutting edge techniques and research:

Keratoconus and Corneal Collagen Crosslinking at Vance Thompson Vision

Dr. Vance Thompson explains the “science of nice” and the patient experience

Cataracts? Vance Thompson Vision will have you seeing clearer than ever before