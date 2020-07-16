Vance Thompson Vision patient experience: LASIK consultation

We’re giving you an inside look at the Vance Thompson Vision patient experience by sharing Brittany’s journey going through LASIK. In this segment you will get to a chance to see what to expect from the consultation process.

You will be greeted with excellence from the moment you walk in the doors at Vance Thompson Vision. If you’d like to schedule a consultation with any one of the experts at Vance Thompson Vision to talk about which vision correction surgery is the best option for you, give them a call in Sioux Falls at 605-361-3937. You can also find out more by visiting vancethompsonvision.com.