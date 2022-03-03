With so many options and variables surrounding vision correction, it can be difficult to determine what is truly the best option for you.



While LASIK is the household name for improving vision through surgery, it may or may not be a good fit for you and your eyes.



Ashley Thompson sat down recently with Dr. Daniel Terveen at Vance Thompson Vision. He says there is one procedure that has continued to gain in popularity over the years–it’s known as ICL surgery. What may not be so well known is that ICL surgery essentially delivers a lens implant as a no-maintenance and permanent solution to improving your vision.

You will be greeted with excellence from the moment you walk in the doors at Vance Thompson Vision.

If you’d like to schedule a consultation with any one of the experts at Vance Thompson Vision to talk about which vision correction surgery is the best option for you, give them a call in Sioux Falls at 605-361-EYES or 3937. You can also find out more by visiting vancethompsonvision.com. Vance Thompson Vision is changing lives by creating vision.

Behind the scenes with Dr. Daniel Terveen and Ashley Thompson at Vance Thompson Vision

