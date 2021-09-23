Vance Thompson Vision: LASIK Advantage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Teachers and interns at Sonia Sotomayor Elementary come from all over the world.

Inside the classrooms at Sonia Sotomayor Elementary School, you'll find staff members from around the world, including first grade teacher Yubeth Medina

"I'm from Columbia," Medina, a first grade teacher, said.

Second grade teacher Lissette Gutierrez is from El Salvador.

In their classrooms, and every classroom at the immersion school, only Spanish is spoken.

"So they try to communicate with me in Spanish. So they try. And they try hard. And that is something I really love because when they are trying to speak in Spanish, they are learning more," Gutierrez said.