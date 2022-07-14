Do you wear glasses? We’re not talking about sunglasses, we mean, true “correct your vision” glasses that can spell the difference between being able to order from the drive-thru menu or needing to head inside to the counter so the person at the register can read the menu to you. If you’re among those who see a world without glasses as fuzzy on your best day, then you’ve probably given the idea of a LASIK vision correction more than just casual contemplation. Well, you’re not alone. In fact, LASIK vision correction is now one of the most popular procedures in the US. Brittany Kaye has even had the procedure herself and the vision correction specialists at Vance Thompson Vision have been leading the way in LASIK for more than 25 years–including LASIK pioneer, Dr. Vance Thompson, who Brittany Kaye recently talked with about the procedure.

Dr. Vance Thompson performing LASIK

If that’s got you now giving the idea of LASIK vision correction more than casual contemplation, look no further than Vance Thompson Vision. You will be greeted with excellence from the moment you walk in the doors. If you’d like to schedule a consultation with any one of the experts at Vance Thompson Vision to talk about which vision correction option is the best choice for you, give them a call in Sioux Falls at 605-361-EYES that’s 3937. You can also find out more by visiting vancethompsonvision.com.