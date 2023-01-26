Glaucoma is a leading cause of vision loss and blindness in the United States — especially for older adults and African Americans. But early treatment can stop the damage and help prevent vision loss.



Ashley Thompson recently sat down with Dr. John Berdahl at Vance Thompson Vision to find out more about how we can save our sight by knowing more about Glaucoma.

If you suspect you might have a vision issue, such as Glaucoma, you are just one call away from your opportunity to experience all of the elements that the Vance Thompson Vision team prides itself on delivering for their patients each and every time they walk through their doors.

If you’d like to schedule a consultation with any one of the experts at Vance Thompson Vision to talk about which vision correction option is the best choice for you, give them a call in Sioux Falls at 605-361-EYES that’s 3937. You can also find out more by visiting vancethompsonvision.com.