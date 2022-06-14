The opioid epidemic is sweeping across the nation with a growing number of individuals falling victim to addiction. With the rise in those suffering from addiction the number of over doses also sees an increase, which is why a growing number of people are learning to administer NARCAN.

Melissa Dittberner and Ashley Thompson on the KELOLAND Living set

Melissa Dittberner is a certified Prevention Specialist. She joined us today to walk us through how you can administer NARCAN in the event of an overdose and could save a life.

NARCAN Nasal Spray

You can find more information about obtaining and using NARCAN at narcan.com.