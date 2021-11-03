USD Women’s Basketball gearing up for another successful season

Last year, the University of South Dakota’s women’s basketball team finished 19 and 6, winning the Summit League tournament and qualifying for the NCAA tournament for the third straight season. This year, the yotes are the pre-season pick to win the league championship for title number four. Only to get there, the team has some pretty serious competition standing between them and another Summit League trophy, as I recently found out when I recently sat down with head coach Dawn Plitzuweit in Vermillion.

