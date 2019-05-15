KELOLAND Living - Airing Weekdays at 2pm!

Usborne Books & More getting children engaged with reading

usborne_1557853956873.PNG

In these days of flashy game graphics and computers that beep, squeak and honk, you can understand why getting a child’s undivided attention isn’t as easy as it once was. And getting a child to sit down and become absorbed in a book? Well, that’s a completely other challenge facing today’s parents. Royanna Stratmoen is with Usborne Books and she is here to share why their collection carefully curated stories offers the perfect enticement to get your kids out from in front of a computer and into the pages of a good book. 

Royanna’s Usborne Books

(605) 695-4265

www.royannareads.com

