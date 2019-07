Have you ever looked into your yard and wished you could be more creative with your outdoor space? Landscape blocks have found great favor with homeowners because there are so many ways to be creative with them. Menards in Sioux Falls has some creative ways you can incorporate landscape blocks in any outdoor living space.

Menards

9 KELOLAND Locations

Aberdeen, Mitchell, Pierre, Rapid City, Sioux Falls, Watertown & Yankton

In SW MN: Marshall

www.menards.com