Who doesn’t love a good glass of wine. While we all know the classic grape varietals from merlot to Cabernet Sauvignon and everything in between what if we told you that there are a few new grapes on the block, or should I say vine?



Mel Guse is a sommelier and the owner of Gist Wine shop in Sioux Falls. She joined us today to give us a crash course in a few grapes that you should know to impress at your next dinner party.

Up-and-coming grape varietals to watch

Grape varietals to watch:

White:

Melon de Bourgogne

Chenin Blanc

Red:

Trousseau

Tannat