UnitedHealthcare shares details on National Medicare Education Week

We are rapidly approaching the time of year when Americans over the age of 65 are asked to select their Medicare health coverage for the coming year. With new changes to the program nearly every year, it can be a stressful and confusing time for seniors. That’s why this week, until September 21st has been designated National Medicare Education Week. United Health Care shares how this week is designed to take the stress and confusion out of picking a Medicare coverage plan.

