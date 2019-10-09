Breaking News
Johnson & Christensen Law Office: Understanding workers’ compensation in the event of an injury

Renee Christensen, a partner with the Johnson and Christensen Law Office in Sioux Falls, walks us through the steps you need to take if you are injured on the job and think you might have a claim against your employer.

With more than seven decades of combined experience, Johnson and Christensen Law Office is dedicated to helping its clients navigate the legal system in South Dakota. If you’ve got an issue you’d like to discuss, give then a call at 605-335-1778 or call toll-free at 1-877-335-1778 and they would be happy to talk with you.

