Understanding the Myers-Briggs Type Indicators

Shannon Nielsen first developed anorexia as a teen. She is bravely sharing her story with us, in hopes of reducing the numbers of people who battle the condition, that at its worst can be deadly.

In honor of this week being National Eating Disorder Awareness week, Shannon is doing a donation class at Ignite Fitness on Sunday, February 28th to raise money for WithAll, which is a non-profit that works to empower eating disorder patients, eating disorder prevention and increase support for patient recovery. For more information or to sign up visit the FB webpage by clicking here: Yoga for a Cause - Eating disorders. Define is accepting donations all week for WithAll throughout the week, as well.