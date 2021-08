SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- When it comes to the Sturgis Rally and the economic impact in Sioux Falls, a specific image comes to Teri Schmidt’s mind -- a row of motorcycle bikes lined up in a hotel parking lot at sundown.

“That’s what we like to see,” Schmidt, the longtime Experience Sioux Falls Executive Director, said. “For so many years, they did drive right by us because you can go down I-90 and not realize what’s here.”