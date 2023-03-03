It used to be that only southern belles were known to proudly shade their skin from the harsh rays of the sun with a fashionable bonnet and gloves. Pale perfection was the look of the times. These days we all know about the importance of sunscreen and that SPF should be as much a part of our skin care regimen as BHAs and AHAs. The result of all that shying away from the sun can make for some milky-white complexions and finding the right shade to match can be a challenge.



Angelique Verver of Platinum Imagination and her model, Kayla Verley stopped by to show us how to properly apply makeup for pale skin.

Angelique Verver, Kayla Verley and Ashley Thompson on the KELOLAND Living set