For many people, their wedding is the biggest day of their life. So, it’s only natural that you want everything to be dreamy, and perfect. That all starts with finding the perfect venue.



Co-chairs of the Tuthill House Restoration Resource Group, Margaret Blomberg and Kathy English joined us today to share why the nearly-restored Tuthill House could be the perfect way to find wedded bliss.

They also announced the winner of their romantic evening package at Hotel on Phillips and The Treasury. The winners are: Amy and Chad Akin, who were married at Tuthill on September 28th, 2013.