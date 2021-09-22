Life comes at you fast. It also seems to change every day. So, how can you live every moment to its full potential, especially after experiencing a change and entering a new stage of life?
We’re joined by author, Becky Blue. She tells us more about her upcoming book, “Turning: The Magic and Mystery of More Days.”
She says an upcoming birthday was actually the catalyst to put pen to paper and offer to help guide anyone searching for a new outlook on their life.
Preview: “Turning: The Magic and Mystery of More Days” by Becky Blue
Life comes at you fast. It also seems to change every day. So, how can you live every moment to its full potential, especially after experiencing a change and entering a new stage of life?