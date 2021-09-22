Preview: “Turning: The Magic and Mystery of More Days” by Becky Blue

KELOLAND Living
Posted: / Updated:

Life comes at you fast. It also seems to change every day. So, how can you live every moment to its full potential, especially after experiencing a change and entering a new stage of life?

We’re joined by author, Becky Blue. She tells us more about her upcoming book, “Turning: The Magic and Mystery of More Days.”

She says an upcoming birthday was actually the catalyst to put pen to paper and offer to help guide anyone searching for a new outlook on their life.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 