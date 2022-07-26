Just like The Go-Gos sang in their 1982 hit song, “Vacation, all I ever wanted. Vacation, have to get away.” While a getaway may be good for your psyche, it might not be the best for your skin and your beauty routine. After all, not many of us are heading out on an adventure with every piece of our normal skin care arsenal.



Angelique Verver, a master makeup artist and owner of Platinum Imagination in Sioux Falls joined us to fill us in on how we can stay on top of our skin care and makeup as we head out on our next adventure.