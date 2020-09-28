Turn breastfeeding trials into tribulations with these tips

When it comes to being a new mom there can be a pretty steep learning curve and a lot of questions. Are you going to use cloth or disposable diapers? How can you get the baby to stay a sleep just a little bit longer? But for a lot of new moms, some of their biggest challenges come with breastfeeding. Alicia Fonder is a registered nurse and an International Board Certified Lactation Consultant with South Dakota Babies, a group designed to help new parents as they prepare for the arrival of a baby. She talks to us about the trials and triumphs that can go with breastfeeding.
Watch more of our segments from Baby Week!!
- When you become a new parent the things you need to learn can sometimes feel more difficult than training for the Olympics. From changing diapers, to installing a car seat, swaddling baby, and when looking at baby carriers – learning to tie a moby wrap.And while Brittany may not have any kids yet, or be […]
- For most women, having a baby is one of the most joyous moments of their lives. Only when your baby arrives too soon or too sick to go home with you, you can find yourself spending sleepless nights in the NICU staring at your baby in their isolette and listening to the beeping alarms from […]
- When it comes to being a new mom there can be a pretty steep learning curve and a lot of questions. Are you going to use cloth or disposable diapers? How can you get the baby to stay a sleep just a little bit longer? But for a lot of new moms, some of their […]