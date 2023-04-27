It’s hard to believe that tonight the “Last Last Late Late Show!” will air on your KELOLAND stations. CBS has dedicated an entire day to honoring host, James Corden, and this broadcast milestone. In fact, James himself has taken over the network today and if you watch closely you will catch his cameo appearances throughout day as we count down to the final episode.



From special content in CBS News programs to a countdown clock to the special primetime lineup hosted by James himself – the whole day is an event for CBS audiences as we count down to the primetime special – featuring Tom Cruise and Adele – and then the final Late Late Show, with guests Will Ferrell and Harry Styles.

We took a look at some highlights as we all get ready to watch tonight’s Last Late Late Show.

The last goodbye begins tonight at 9 PM CT, 8 PM MT when Adele gets behind the wheel for the Last Last Late Late Night Show Karaoke special. Her last appearance was seven years ago and remains the segments most-viewed clip on YouTube. We should warn you, there will be some tears as the duo reflect on their longtime friendship.



Then join Corden as he says goodbye as the host of the Late Late show at 11:37 PM Central, 10:37 PM MT. After eight seasons, the final show will include guests Will Ferrell and Harry Styles. And while there won’t be that rumored “One Direction” reunion, what “The Late Late Show” is promising it’s a Last Late Late Night Show to remember.