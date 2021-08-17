Try the latest Girl Scout Cookie…and maybe pair it with wine too!

Each year when you buy Girl Scout cookies, you’re helping the next generation of entrepreneurs get an important taste of what it takes to be successful: teamwork, planning, and a positive outlook. Because proceeds from your purchase stay local, you also help create positive change in your community by powering life-changing experiences for Girl Scouts all year long.



And as if that weren’t reason enough to buy a box when they go on sale next February, there’s a new cookie in the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Lineup. Marla Meyer, the CEO of Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons is joining us to break the news and tell us more about all the cookies that will be up for sale next Spring. And if you just can’t wait to get your hands on some, we’ve also got details on an upcoming fundraiser that’s going to show you which Girl Scout cookie pairs best with which adult beverage of your choice.