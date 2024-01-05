We’re all still seeing the “rise of the influencers” on social media these days, but A-list stars once held a monopoly on health and fitness endorsements. Who can forget the iconic Jane Fonda Jazzercise tapes?



Yet, you might have also wondered “How much am I working out, and how much of this is just trendy?”



To help us trim the fat on fitness trends, head coach and owner of Katie Grevlos Fitness, Katie Grevlos-Frommelt, joined us.

