Trick or Treat? We’ll take the tricks… Halloween makeup tricks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- A release of data obtained by the non-profit group Distributed Denial of Secrets claims to contain chat logs, emails, membership rolls and donor lists of the extremist militia group the Oath Keepers. A report released Tuesday by Rolling Stone claims South Dakota state legislator, Phil Jensen (R) of Rapid City has been identified in the leaks as a member of the group. But who are the Oath Keepers?

Founded in 2009 by a man named Stewart Rhodes, the Oath Keepers are an extremist anti-government, right-wing political organization with strong ties to the larger right-wing militia movement in the U.S., according to the Centers for Strategic & International Studies (CSIS).