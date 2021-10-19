From the glam to horrifying, anything goes when it comes to your Halloween look. Yet, how can you recreate that perfect makeup look that complements your costume?
{CAM CHANGE TO WIDE}
[nexstar.ovd.kelo.mos3X3 WIDE – Ross Video – Audio AFV: Default – Camera 3 Clip: KLL:3X3 WIDE:13X3 WIDE – Ross Video – Audio AFV: Default – Camera 3 Clip: KLL:3X3 WIDE:133X3 WIDE – Ross Video – Audio AFV: Default – Camera 3 Clip: KLL:3X3 WIDE:1Ross.Inception5bb27afcb2cc0RossClem.RossEditor1603x3 RECIPE SEGMENT-INTRO-4PLAYLISThttp:’rossvideo.com/schemas/MOS/external/1.074036201076431113X3 WIDE/icons/Default/KELO/CAM 3.jpg1Cut7715006Camera 3KLL:3X3 WIDE:1-1-12901682-1OVERRIDE_ON2901783-1OVERRIDE_ONfalsefalse/icons/Default/KELO/CAM 3.jpg]
[Anchor:3X3/WIDE/ASH/ 1 GUEST]
We’re being joined by owner and head makeup artist at Platinum Imagination, Angelique Verver. She’s here, along with her models Somer Anderson, & Amy Heinrichs, to show us how to create a spell binding Halloween look with just a few simple steps. The best part? You may already have what you need sitting in your makeup bag.
Trick or Treat? We’ll take the tricks… Halloween makeup tricks
From the glam to horrifying, anything goes when it comes to your Halloween look. Yet, how can you recreate that perfect makeup look that complements your costume?