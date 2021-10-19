Trick or Treat? We’ll take the tricks… Halloween makeup tricks

From the glam to horrifying, anything goes when it comes to your Halloween look. Yet, how can you recreate that perfect makeup look that complements your costume?
We’re being joined by owner and head makeup artist at Platinum Imagination, Angelique Verver. She’s here, along with her models Somer Anderson, & Amy Heinrichs, to show us how to create a spell binding Halloween look with just a few simple steps. The best part? You may already have what you need sitting in your makeup bag.

