If you really stop to think about it, that good day you are having, that just feels serendipitous, is likely going well because of the contributions to your life of the women around you.



Cindy Heidelberger knows that not only is her life better because of the women around her, but that being recognized for your achievements means a lot.



Cindy joined us to today to talk about EmBe’s upcoming Tribute to Women, and how you can join her in celebrating the women in your life by recognizing them.

The deadline to nominate someone for Tribute to Women is March 1st.

Cindy Heidelberger joins Ashley Thompson on the KELOLAND Living set

The nomination categories are:

Business Achievement – Business leader or leader in a professional trade – includes sales and marketing, entrepreneurs and leaders in innovative endeavors.

– Business leader or leader in a professional trade – includes sales and marketing, entrepreneurs and leaders in innovative endeavors. Banking & Finance – Banking, accounting, financial planning, investors, other finance-related business and those who contribute to the success of the financial industry.

– Banking, accounting, financial planning, investors, other finance-related business and those who contribute to the success of the financial industry. Community Service – An outstanding individual who gives freely of their time and talents to a nonprofit entity, human or social service.

– An outstanding individual who gives freely of their time and talents to a nonprofit entity, human or social service. EmBeliever Award – A man, woman, or business that demonstrates the mission of EmBe to enrich our community by empowering women and families.

– A man, woman, or business that demonstrates the mission of EmBe to enrich our community by empowering women and families. Government & Law – Individuals serving local, state, or federal government, law, politics or military service.

– Individuals serving local, state, or federal government, law, politics or military service. Healthcare & STEM – Leader in the fields of healthcare, science, technology, engineering or math.

– Leader in the fields of healthcare, science, technology, engineering or math. Humanities & Education – Leader in any level of education, culture, arts, music, literature, philosophy or religion.

– Leader in any level of education, culture, arts, music, literature, philosophy or religion. Sylvia Henkin Mentoring Award – Woman who has dedicated herself to mentoring other women in their personal/professional lives. Women aged 50+ are eligible for the Sylvia Henkin award.

– Woman who has dedicated herself to mentoring other women in their personal/professional lives. Women aged 50+ are eligible for the Sylvia Henkin award. Young Woman of Achievement – Woman between the ages of 21 and 35 with community service and professional success to indicate both current leadership and her potential for extraordinary leadership and service.

Find out more and nominate a deserving woman at their website at embe.org.