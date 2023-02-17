According to a February report from the National Association of Home Builders, home builder confidence jumped this month by the largest amount in almost 10 years. That’s because falling mortgage rates are once again pulling in more home buyers. Jon Beatch and Michele Rislov are the 2023 Sioux Empire Home Show Committee Co-Chairs. The home show which takes place starting one week from today. They stopped by to tell us what we can find at the Home Show and what new trends we’re likely to see among the event’s more than 235 vendor booths and displays.

You’ll find all the fun and great ideas for your home at the Sioux Falls Convention Center and Arena starting one week from today. The hours are 10 AM to 8 PM Friday, February 24th and Saturday, February 25th. And 11 AM to 5 PM on Sunday February 26th. Friday through Sunday. Head online to hbasiouxempire.com/homeshow for complete home show information.

And don’t forget the Building Zone in the Arena building, where children can build a keepsake box and take them home for free with paid admission. You can enter the building zone from 10 AM to 2 PM on Saturday, and 11 AM to 2 PM on Sunday during the home show weekend.