When you, or someone you care about, is in pain, suddenly all the other parts of life take a backseat to the stabbing, aching, debilitating pain. It can interfere with daily life and make working, having a social life, even taking care of yourself or others extremely difficult. And when it last for weeks, sometimes months, it can also lead to depression, anxiety and social isolation.



Dr. James Brunz hears stories like that every day. As a Pain Interventionist at Orthopedic Institute, he specializes in rooting out the true source of the pain and helping patients find relief.



He joined us today to explain more about a condition called Complex Regional Pain Syndrome and why you don’t have to just put up with the pain.