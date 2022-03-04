More often than not, parents of young children encourage sharing among their kids’ friends. But, there are some things that parents hope never get shared. At the top of that list is lice. Yet, just because you don’t want a louse in your house doesn’t mean they won’t show up.
Dr. Sarah Sarabacker is a dermatologist at Dakota Dermatology. She joined us to walk us through how we can correctly identify lice, and treat them without resorting to harsh chemicals. After all, sometimes those lice treatments can create a louse-y time for you and your child’s skin.
“Water log” the lice by first getting the hair completely wet and then coat with a nice thick conditioner. Let the conditioner set and then rinse out. The lice with be “water logged” and moving slower to make them easier to see – but they will still be moving.
Lice are white/beige in color and the size of a sesame seed.
Nontoxic Head Lice Treatment
The Nuvo Method
Find more detailed instructions at nuvoforheadlice.com.
What do you need to do to delouse your house? It’s easier than you think.
