Just think about this: Castles, cruises and cliffs. And those are only part of the lure of our next Holiday Vacations trip. If you’ve always dreamed of crossing the pond to see the Old World charm of Scotland and Northern Ireland, this is your chance.

KELOLAND Chief Meteorologist, Jay Trobec, will be taking some time away from the Live Doppler HD Storm Center in September to lead a select group of KELOLAND viewers on a fabulous tour of Scotland and Northern Ireland. He joined us in the studio today and Dianne Read-Jackson, who is a Destination Manager with Holiday Vacations, joined us via zoom.



They joined us to tell us all about the upcoming Scotland and Northern Ireland Tour with Holiday Vacations. They also gave us details on how you can join Jay in September for the trip of a lifetime.

Jay Trobec sitting down with Ashley Thompson on the KELOLAND Living set

Wouldn’t it be nice to have a tour of Scotland & Northern Ireland to look forward to in September? Then start making plans to join Jay Trobec September sixth through the sixteenth. You can find more information and register to attend the interactive travel show by going to holidayvacations.com. Don’t forget to use the keyword: KELOLAND. You can also call to find out more. That number is 888-557-1020.



And don’t forget to mark your calendar today to attend the interactive travel show on Wednesday, April 20th. You can join in virtually at 2 PM Central Time, 1 PM Mountain Time. You’ll receive a 100-dollars off travel voucher for this or any other Holiday Vacations tour just for attending.