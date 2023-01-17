Is a trip to Alaska on your bucket list? Travelers head to Alaska to climb glacier-capped mountains, cruise the iceberg-fringed shores and hit the sea for whale watching. Alaska is hands down the most beautiful place you can travel to see sights you won’t find anywhere else. At least that’s what they tell mus. But Ashley Thompson is going to be able to see Alaska for herself in July and she is hoping you will be joining her.



Ginger Giese is the Holiday Vacations’ Alaska Destination Manager. She joined us via zoom to tell us about some of the highlights of this once in a lifetime trip.

Alaska & Glacier Bay tour dates

Alaska & Glacier Bay Trip details

Wouldn’t it be nice to tour Alaska and escape KELOLAND ‘s scorching summer heat at the same time? Then start making plans to join me on July 18th through the 30th. You can find more information by going to their website at HolidayVacations.com. Don’t forget to use the keyword: KELOLAND. To request a free brochure with all the details of this trip, simply call 888-557-1020 and one of Holiday Vacations friendly Sales Consultants will be happy to help you.



And don’t forget to head online at your convenience to watch the online travel show about this trip. You’ll receive a one hundred dollar travel credit just for watching the presentation. Simply head over to HolidayVacations.com and enter the keyword KELOLAND.