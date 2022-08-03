Let’s face it, summers in the midwest can be excruciating. With thunderstorms, tornadoes and of course the heat some of us cannot wait for the fall. Only, how soon is too soon to start dipping into that fall wardrobe? Style blogger, Nicole Loe joined us in the studio to walk us through how we can start working some of our favorite fall fashions into our current wardrobe despite the fact the weather is still hitting close to triple digits.

Layering example for fall