If you live in KELOLAND you know that this time of year the weather crap shoot. Some days we wake up to frosty cars and others we wake to the warm sun and bird songs. Which leaves many of us wondering? How can I transition my closet from winter to spring? Image Consultant and Personal Branding Eexpert, Sheila Anderson, stopped by to help us decipher our closets to look and feel our best with a few fashion tips.

Coats for spring