Think back to your favorite meal growing up, if you’re like most of us it may have been along the lines of a pepperoni pizza, hot dogs and mac & cheese or dinosaur chicken nuggets. It likely wasn’t something plant based, unless it was the classic P-B & J. Well, all that may be about to change for your little ones. She Lives Fit owner, Whitney Werner, stopped by with advice on how to transition to a plant-based diet and make accommodations for the whole family.

Tips for transitioning to a plant-based lifestyle with family members