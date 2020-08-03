Transition to Fall with these perfect pieces from Leela and Lavender

With the start of school, August is often thought of as the gateway to fall. It comes with pumpkin spice lattes, cooler temperatures, and the onset of brightly colored leaves, so what’s not to love? But if you have a pretty tight clothing budget, the change in seasons might not be all that welcome. You were fine with your breezy dresses and standard-issue flip-flops, so what happens when the weather starts to cool off and you’re expected to start wearing shoes again? Thankfully, Vanessa with Leela and Lavender in Sioux Falls is joining us with some ideas on how to make the fashion transition.

Stop by to see more of all that Leela and Lavender in Sioux Falls has to offer. You’ll find them at 2101 West 69th Street in Sioux Falls. They’re open Monday through Friday from 10 AM until 7 PM. On Saturdays from 10 until 6 and Sundays from Noon until 4. If you can’t make it in to the store, you can always shop the website at LeelaAndLavender.com.