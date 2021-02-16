The coronavirus has brought a new “normal” for all of us, forcing both businesses and people to adjust their practices and behaviors in many ways. With many seniors being hit hard by COVID-19, you might be wondering whether now is the right time to make the move to a senior living community?
Jason Honey is the marketing director at Trail Ridge Senior Living Community in Sioux Falls and his answer to that question just might surprise you.
He says that not only is now a great time to make the move, but after months of seniors being isolated in their homes and the CDC projecting more of the same for the months ahead, there are actually many advantages to making the move to Trail Ridge.
Trail Ridge Senior Living sees the bright side of senior living during a pandemic
The coronavirus has brought a new “normal” for all of us, forcing both businesses and people to adjust their practices and behaviors in many ways. With many seniors being hit hard by COVID-19, you might be wondering whether now is the right time to make the move to a senior living community?