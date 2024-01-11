In 1974, Fern Chamberlain, a tireless advocate and social worker, created “The Voluntary Action Center of Minnehaha County, INC.” What started as a way for residents of Minnehaha County to get out and volunteer in their area has transformed into a statewide way to help. You might be more familiar with the organization’s current name, The Helpline Center.



Janet Kittams is the CEO of The Helpline Center and shares Fern Chamberlain’s drive to help not only Minnehaha County, but also the state of South Dakota.



Janet was on set today to tell us how The Helpline Center is ringing in 50 years of advocacy and how she and her team are gearing up to help even more in the next 50 years.

The helpline center is celebrating 50 years of improving lives throughout South Dakota by giving support, offering hope, and creating daily connections. In Sioux Falls, you’ll find them at 3817 South Elmwood Avenue. The Helpline Center is working to fulfill its mission by providing help in core service areas, including the 211 Helpline and the 988 crisis hotline. You can reach the Helpline Center by calling 605-274-1417 or head online to HelplineCenter.org.