Did you know that The Banquet in Sioux Falls started off serving meals just one day a week? Now, more than 37 years later, the volunteers that make up the Banquet serve 16 meals per week at two locations, thanks to volunteers’ hard work and dedication.



That’s something that The Banquet’s Executive Director, Tamera Jerke-Liesinger knew all too well.



She was here to explain how you can join the volunteers at The Banquet in paying for, preparing, and serving those less fortunate by yourself, with your family and friends, or even with a group of co-workers. No volunteer group is too big or too small.

Since 1987 The Banquet has provided a welcoming place where people can gather, receive nourishment and experience love in action. In Downtown Sioux Falls you can find them at 900 East Eighth Street, and on the West side at 710 North Marion Road. Want to know more? Give them a call at 605-335-7066. Ready to lend a hand and help the banquet and your community? Head online to TheBanquetSF.org to learn more about volunteering or to sign up to serve now!