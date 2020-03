For more than 64 years, McCrossan Boys Ranch has been changing the lives of young boys in KELOLAND. Through programs at the ranch, these young men learn how to live successful lives outside of the ranch. Christy Menning, the Director of Development at McCrossan Boys Ranch, shares how the ranch has grown and how it’s giving each boy the opportunity to learn and expand his horizons.

Learn more about McCrossan Boys Ranch at McCrossan.org.

Find out more about Avera Tradition of Caring Grants