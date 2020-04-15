Tradition of Caring recipient: Civil Air Patrol

The Arthritis Foundation helps people living with arthritis live their best life by creating a powerful network of support through shared experiences, empowering information and meaningful connections. That's important now more than ever. Darci Hustrulid is the executive director of the Arthritis Foundation of South Dakota. We are also joined by Gerard Faini with Faini Designs Jewelry Studio via zoom. They are here to tell us how the Arthritis Foundation is working to push for change and create community connections that welcome, inform and uplift everyone involved with this very worthwhile cause.

If you'd like to find out more about the Arthritis Foundation's resources for patient support or if you wish to support the Arthritis Foundation with a donation, You can reach them by phone at 605-223-5170. You can also register and find out more about this year's Art for Arthritis Gala Online at arthritis.org/southdakota.