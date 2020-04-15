1  of  3
Tradition of Caring recipient: Civil Air Patrol

More than 24,000 people are enrolled in Civil Air Patrol’s cadet program. Through the program, cadets develop strong leadership skills, learn how to focus on success, and serve as role models to others. Cadet Lieutenant Colonel Kyle Clement, with the Civil Air Patrol, is here to tell us more about CAP’s mission, what they are looking for in their cadets, and how you can apply to become a member.

Interested in learning more about the Civil Air Patrol? You can visit their website at lincolnco.cap.gov. You can also follow the Lincoln County Air Patrol on Facebook.

