Tradition of Caring recipient: Caminando Juntos

There are a lot of challenges immigrants face when they move to a new country. From learning how to speak a new language to accessing basic services, settling into a new home in a new country can be overwhelming. One organization in KELOLAND is welcoming Latino immigrants with open arms. April Ross, the Director and Educational Coordinator for Caminando Junto, shares how you can help support the Caminando Juntos ministry.

For more information about Caminando Juntos check out their website here.

Find out more about Avera Tradition of Caring Grants