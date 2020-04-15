1  of  3
Breaking News
South Dakota meatpacking plant becomes the number one hotspot in America South Dakota COVID-19 cases pass 1,100 cases, 180 new with 166 in Minnehaha County CDC team coming to help Smithfield Sioux Falls plant, Gov. Noem announces on Twitter

Tradition of Caring recipient: Arthritis Foundation

KELOLAND Living
Posted: / Updated:

The Arthritis Foundation helps people living with arthritis live their best life by creating a powerful network of support through shared experiences, empowering information and meaningful connections. That’s important now more than ever. Darci Hustrulid is the executive director of the Arthritis Foundation of South Dakota. We are also joined by Gerard Faini with Faini Designs Jewelry Studio via zoom. They are here to tell us how the Arthritis Foundation is working to push for change and create community connections that welcome, inform and uplift everyone involved with this very worthwhile cause.

If you’d like to find out more about the Arthritis Foundation’s resources for patient support or if you wish to support the Arthritis Foundation with a donation, You can reach them by phone at 605-223-5170. You can also register and find out more about this year’s Art for Arthritis Gala Online  at arthritis.org/southdakota.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DIY Facemasks

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss