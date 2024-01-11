When your brain enters crisis mode, it typically switches from everyday decision-making to “fight, flight, freeze, or fawn.” Unfortunately, many live their daily lives with a “crisis brain.” One group hit hard by “crisis brain” is those who fall below the poverty line. It can be hard to switch crisis mode off when you’re not sure where you will sleep tonight, where your next meal is coming from, or even if you can make it from home to work. One Heart in Rapid City is working to help those living below the poverty line lift themselves with support to pave a path toward prosperity for those who aspire to thrive.



Charity Doyle, OneHeart’s executive director, sees these amazing people lift themselves daily.



She joined us via Zoom to discuss how OneHeart is supporting the Rapid City community by offering the necessary skills and assistance to attain a better life for themselves and their loved ones and gave us a little behind-the-scenes information on significant endeavors the organization is taking on this year including the launch of “Gravitate.”

OneHeart is here to stabilize lives while boosting the local workforce. You can find them in Rapid City 217 Kansas City Street. You can reach them by phone at 605-335-3034, or head online to OneHeartRC.org to learn more today. OneHeart A place for hope & healing.