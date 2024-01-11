In this next segment, we will be discussing the topic of suicide. If you or a loved one has suicidal thoughts, you can call, text, or chat 988 and connect with a trained professional. If you are a South Dakotan who has lost a loved one to suicide, you can reach out to griefsupport@helplinecenter.org to learn about the different resources the Helpline Center has to offer.

Nearly 15 years ago, two 16-year-olds took to social media to debate, “Are young people doing enough in the fight to end death by suicide?” This debate led to the creation of Lost&Found, an organization working to equip the young and the rest of us with the tools we need to end death by suicide.



Erin Bosch serves as Lost&Found’s Chief Development Officer and knows how the organization’s core values help to work toward achieving this goal. Erin joined us to fill us in on Lost&Found’s mission of delivering comprehensive, data-driven, and resilience-focused suicide prevention through peer-to-peer mentorship programs and so much more. So, we can all work toward a world in which no young person dies by suicide.

Lost&Found delivers comprehensive, data-driven, and resilience-focused suicide prevention and post-vention programs and services for youth and young adults and their support networks to envision a world where no young adult dies by suicide. If you’d like to know more, send them a note in Sioux Falls at PO Box 1897 Sioux Falls, SD 57101. To find out whether there a campus chapter of Lost & Found near you, head online to resilienttoday.org.