Have you heard of the word recidivism? According to Merriam-Webster it means “a tendency to relapse into a previous condition or mode of behavior.” It’s often used when discussing people who have recently been released from prison. One Sioux Falls Organization is working to bring the number of inmates returning to prison down. Jeff Haverhals is the Ministry Director of Kingdom Boundaries Prison Aftercare and Tim Wendt is the organization’s Discipleship Chaplin. The mission of KBPA is to form healthy relationships between Christian mentors and former offenders, regardless of their past indiscretions, in order to help them safely re-enter society.

Kingdom Boundaries Prison Aftercare is a recipient of a 2023 Tradition of Caring grant. They can be found at 417 south summit avenue in Sioux Falls. If you’d like to learn more about their team’s work to lower recidivism by fostering Christian character one person at a time you can go online to kingdomboundaries.org or reach out to them by phone at 605-695-0048.