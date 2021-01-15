Tradition of Caring: EmBe

EmBe’s beginnings are rooted in meetings held back in 1921 that formed the YWCA in Sioux Falls. The original vision to serve women and families has remained strong, empowering people to create lives of meaning and purpose, creating a community that serves everyone well.



Jennifer Hoesing, the organization’s Chief Development Director, tells us more about how the organization continues to transform live for women and their families: At work, at home and at school and how those efforts have impacted out community as a whole.

EmBe is a recipient of a 2021 Avera Tradition of Caring grant. The people of EmBe care about our community. The organization offers meaningful programs for women and their families in order to enrich lives, and EmBe serves the entire community by empowering others. You’ll find their main office at 300 West 11th Street in Downtown Sioux Falls. You can also reach them by phone at 336-3660 or online at embe.org. With EmBe, women excel, youth thrive, and families succeed.