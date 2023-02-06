Chances are you have heard of East River Legal Services before, but do you know exactly what they do? There is no right to an attorney in a civil legal case. East River Legal Services began 52 years ago as a non-profit law firm designed to give a voice to those who may have little say when they find themselves dealing with a civil legal issue.



Lea Wroblewski is the Executive Director of East River Legal Services.



She joined us today to tell us more about what the organization does and how you might be in a position to be helped or to help East River Legal Services meet the overwhelming need for its services.

East River Legal Services is a 2023 Vern Eide Mitsubishi Tradition of Caring Grant Recipient. East River Legal Services exists to better the lives of the more than 4,600 people living in poverty in Eastern South Dakota. They offer free legal services to our communities’ Veterans, older Americans over 60, people with disabilities, victims of violence, and all those facing financial insecurity. You can reach them by phone at 605-336-9230. You can also find out more information about them and make a donation through their website ERLservices.org.