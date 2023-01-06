It doesn’t matter what the weather is outside, when you need a roof over your head, suddenly getting inside takes precedence over everything else. Because, let’s be honest, KELOLAND has more wind, snow, rain and heat than most places.



Madeline Shields is the executive director of Bishop Dudley Hospitality House in Sioux Falls.



She is part of the effort to make sure there are open doors and open arms available to greet people experiencing homelessness in our community.

Madeline Shields and Ashley Thompson on the KELOLAND Living set

Bishop Dudley Hospitality House is a recipient of a 2023 Tradition of Caring grant. The most recent statistics indicate that more than 1000 men, women and children in South Dakota are without a home. The Bishop Dudley Hospitality House offers a warm, safe and secure place to start the road back to a more stable, long-term way of living. Located in downtown Sioux Falls at 101 North Indiana Avenue, their facility is within walking distance of several agencies that provide programs for the needy, supporting the proven plan to work in partnership with existing agencies to coordinate many services under a single roof. If you’d like to help or need help, you can give them a call at 605-809-8424.