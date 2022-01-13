Tradition of Caring 2022: Working Against Violent Incorporate

In June of 1978, three visionary Rapid City women met to discuss the need for assistance to victims of domestic violence. That seed has grown into an agency that women and children in crisis in the Rapid City area have been depending on ever since. Linda Shroll is the Executive Director and Heidi Mecham is the development director with WAVI, which stands for Working Against Violence Incorporated. They’re joining us from Rapid City via Zoom to tell us more about the efforts of the organization and why mental health has become the focus for the group this year as it relates to sexual assault and domestic violence.

Working Against Violence, Inc. or WAVI’s mission is to assist survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault by providing a safe shelter, a 24/7 crisis line, access to community resources, and support. Services provided at no cost to clients would not be possible without the generous support of the community. If you need services or would like to volunteer, call 605-341-3292. Donations can be made online at wavi.org or on Facebook. Their tag is: @workingagainstviolence.